Enugu State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Peter Mbah, has committed to full autonomy of the Enugu State Judiciary as part of his administration’s institutional reforms if elected.

Mbah also pledged to ensure law review, digitalisation of courts and case management, and access to justice by the vulnerable members of the society through efficient legal aid regime, and uplift the correctional facilities to make them true correctional centres.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate stated this in Enugu yesterday at the opening of the 2022 Law Week of the state branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) with the theme: “The Role of Lawyers in Transitional Democracy”.

He said that he considered himself, first and foremost, a lawyer, adding that after all the elections and after they must have won and done what they promised to do he would ultimately and essentially remain a lawyer.

“So, as part of our strategies to actualise our vision for Enugu State, we propose transparent and inclusive governance, which will see us strengthening our institutions and those institutions include the judiciary, the public service, and, of course, the security agencies.

“Under the judiciary, we intend to review our laws so that the laws of Enugu State will be in line with the requirements of modern times. We are going to constitute a high-powered committee that will review our laws to make sure that they are in tune with modern realities, dynamics and global standards.

“Strengthening the judiciary also means that we will ensure full financial autonomy for the judiciary in line with the amendments to the 1999 Constitution. So, we will work with the Chief Judge of Enugu State and the Ministry of Finance to put in place mechanisms that will ensure full financial autonomy for the judiciary,” he said.

He said his manifesto is geared towards strengthening the institutions, adding that they proposes to digitise the court and case management process.