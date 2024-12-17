The Green Assembly Initiative and other youth organisations across the country have called on the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, to stay true to his vision and avoid distractions from those who do not wish him and the amnesty programme well.

The chairman of the Green Assembly Initiative, Comrade Duke Alamboye, during a visit to the office of the PAP Administrator, said his success is pivotal to the peace and prosperity of the Niger Delta, as well as that of Nigeria as a whole.

During the visit, Alamboye reflected on the remarkable and calm strides Dr Otuaro‘s leadership has made since he assumed office, highlighting the achievements and challenges faced by PAP. He expressed his support and cooperation, noting that certain elements hint at derailing his focus and progress with divisible tactics, name-calling, cyber-talking, and pursuit of aggrandisement.

He added that Under Otuaro‘s administration, there has been significant progress in skill acquisition, entrepreneurship development, and scholarship opportunities for ex-agitators and youths in the region. His commitment to fostering peace and stability is evident in his strategic efforts to enhance reintegration programs and ensure transparency in the core values of the Amnesty Program operations.

‚Dr. Dennis Otuaro has successfully streamlined the Presidential Amnesty Project budgets, redirecting resources towards impactful initiatives that empower beneficiaries and reduce stipend dependency. He has emphasised education and vocational training, has equipped numerous youths with skills, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the country and the Niger Delta economy“, he said

While revealing that Otuaro is a product of the Tantita Company, he praised them for their efforts in helping the country regain its oil production.

‚But let us not forget that he is a product of Tantita. And the good works of Tantita in collaboration with what he is doing, we can see that there is relative peace in the region, in the country, and it has helped enhance and improve oil production in the Niger Delta. They are Protecting the oil pipelines with federal government security agencies. They have employed Niger Delta youths, the ones we want to also refer to as ex-agitators, that are also earning from the amnesty program“, he also said

He called on stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to support Dr Otuaro in his mission to deliver a transformed Niger Delta through sustainable development and peace-building. I thank Tantita and other organisations and individuals for their support.

‚We are going to put up a petition on these distractors that don‘t want the Niger Delta to grow. We need the security agencies to pick out these people. We are very proud of him for getting it right. Therefore, it is time for us to leave the amnesty bus alone so that he can complete his good job. And like my colleagues in other quarters, in other regions are observing, you can see today the oil production in the nation is rising. We need federal government support.‘