A non-governmental organisation, the Greater Virtue for Traffic Watch & Development Initiative (GVTWDI), has announced the establishment of the Traffic Control Support Corps (TCSC), an initiative to tackle the pervasive issue of urban traffic congestion.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the chairman of GVTWDI, Chief Johnson Apla, highlighted the vision and motivation behind this groundbreaking initiative. He explained a long-standing injustice that has plagued the Traffic Warden Service (TWS) since 1990.

He said, “The crisis began when the then Assistant Inspector General of Police (Finance) arbitrarily slashed the salaries of Traffic Wardens by 50%, citing inefficiency. This unilateral decision, which Chief Apla described as “ultra vires,” spurred a series of legal battles. In 1997, the Traffic Wardens sought redress at the Federal High Court, Kaduna, in Suit No. FHC/KD/CS/134/97.

The court ruled in 1999 that the Traffic Warden Service was an independent agency established by the Federal Government and was not a subsidiary of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“Despite this ruling, confusion persisted as the Traffic Wardens appealed for further clarification. In 2000, the Court of Appeal in Suit No. CA/K/112/99 upheld the earlier judgment, affirming the autonomy of the Traffic Warden Service. However, the implications of this autonomy were not immediately realised, as the Nigeria Police continued to exert control over the Traffic Wardens.”

According to GVTWDI boss, the firm took up the cause in 2002, obtaining a writ of execution to enforce the court’s judgment. The organisation also sponsored the Traffic Warden Service Bill (HB 596), which the National Assembly passed. Despite this progress, the bill was not transmitted to the President for assent, delaying its implementation.

Chief Apla explained that establishing the TCSC is a continuation of GVTWDI’s efforts to fully realise the Traffic Warden Service’s autonomy. “The Police have ceased to be a traffic agency by law. Our mission is to reposition the Traffic Warden Service to its statutory function on the roads,” he said.

He further explained that the Traffic Control Support Corps is envisioned as an interim solution to support the few remaining Traffic Wardens while awaiting the TWS Bill’s permission and clarified that the TCSC is not intended to replace the TWS but to supplement its efforts.

“The Nigeria Police have not recruited fresh Traffic Wardens since 2007. This is a strategy to phase out the TWS. The TCSC will act as a volunteer corps to address immediate traffic control challenges, especially at critical flashpoints. Once the President assents to the TWS Bill, members of the TCSC will be integrated into the Traffic Warden Service.

“We believe in the sanctity of the rule of law. Our approach will not bring us into conflict with the NPF. We are simply stepping in to fill a gap until the TWS is fully restored to its statutory role,” Chief Apla emphasised.

Experts said that one of the most ambitious aspects of the TCSC initiative is its potential to create massive employment opportunities. “GVTWDI plans to recruit at least 10,000 members per state, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), amounting to 370,000 personnel nationwide. Over four years, the organisation aims to employ up to 1.4 million Nigerians, focusing on young graduates and unemployed youth.

The recruitment process is designed to be seamless and inclusive. Chief Apla said, “A dedicated website will allow interested individuals to download application forms for a nominal fee, upload their details, and submit their applications.”

Since November 2022, GVTWDI has been engaging with key government agencies and officials to ensure the smooth implementation of the TCSC initiative. Letters have been sent to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the National Assembly, and various security agencies, including the DSS, FRSC, VIO, and NSCDC. Chief Apla said these letters were warmly received, signalling broad support for the initiative.

“We aim to align our activities with the federal government’s job creation and infrastructure development agenda. The TCSC will address traffic congestion and contribute to national development by providing employment and enhancing road safety,” he stated.

Chief Apla dismissed concerns that the TCSC might undermine the existing Traffic Warden Service. “This is a misconception. The TCSC is a rescue mission to support the TWS and address the confusion surrounding road traffic control. Our ultimate goal is to restore the TWS to its rightful place as an autonomous agency,” he clarified.