The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed commissioner of police, CP Abayomi Shogunle, to head the Special Intervention Squad (SIS); Elections Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, and Safe School Protection Squad.

Also, as part of the IGP’s initiatives to improve security and combat crime along the nation’s inland waterways, he has appointed CSP Chima Ogarashi as the new Force Marine Officer (FMO).

The new SIS head, CP Shogunle, is a highly experienced officer in the department of operations, public relations, and certified in several other various capacities.

The Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, also said Shogunle will lead the SIS in addressing various security challenges and also serve efficiently as the head of Elections Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, and the Safe School Protection Squad.

Also, CSP Ogarashi, taking on the role of FMO, will oversee one of the critical sections of the Force with his experience in maritime security and policing and enforcement of maritime laws.

ACP Adejobi further said the key appointments came at a crucial time as the Force was set to unveil 25 newly acquired gunboats and acquire more maritime safety equipment aimed at improving security operations on the waterways across the country.

This strategic asset acquisition is a proactive approach of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to ensure the safety of lives and property, as well as fostering confidence in maritime safety.

The inspector-general of police reassured members of the public of the Police Force’s commitment to responding effectively to any security threats.