The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the immediate payment of N12.5 million relief funds to the families of officers that were involved in a fatal motor accident on September 24, 2024, while returning from the Edo State governorship election Special Duty to Kano State Command.

The accident, which occurred in Karfi Kura along the Zaria-Kano Expressway, resulted in the death of five Police officers, with 11 other hospitalised after the accident.

Eight individuals have been successfully discharged from the hospital after receiving medical attention, while three others were still undergoing treatment.

The Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that in response to the tragic event, the IGP has taken decisive actions to provide support to those affected, by approving the compensatory payment of N10,000,000 to the families of the deceased, acknowledging their profound loss and providing assistance as the their fam navigate this challenging period.

The IGP has also approved the payment of N2,000,000 to those still receiving treatment, ensuring they receive the necessary medical support as they recuperate and the sum of N500,000 to those who have been discharged after treatment.

The IGP reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to supporting officers and men of the Force and their families during trying times, even as he expressed his deepest condolences to all the families of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery of those still receiving medical care.