The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has sought the assistance of the members of the public to locate a 14-year-old girl, Favour Chibuzor Okoronkwo, who went missing since Sunday, September 15, 2024.

A terse press statement signed by the FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Tunde Disu, on Wednesday, requested members of the general public to assist the Police with any useful information that will help locate the missing girl.

“The FCT Police Command is requesting members of the general public to assist the Police with any useful information that will help locate the girl whose picture is attached below.Her name is FAVOUR CHIBUZOR OKORONKWO, fourteen (14) years old; she was last seen on 15th September 2024 before she left the house to an unknown destination.

“Well-meaning members of the public with useful information about her should contact the nearest police station or call the PCB line at 09022222352 or 08107314192,” the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) stated.