The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the implementation of a Revised Training Curriculum for all police recruits, a significant step towards enhancing the professionalism and operational effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The revised curriculum introduces a comprehensive array of training topics, which include: The Police Act 2020, to familiarize trainees with the latest legal framework guiding police operations; The Nigeria Police Force Social Media Policy, to help trainees understand social media conduct and the role of social media in policing and communication, Computer Studies, Gender Mainstreaming and Education, Sex Education, Anti Corruption Laws,Training on Harassment and Gender-Based Crimes, Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Prohibition Act, Election Security (Electoral Act 2022), Core principles of Public Relations and Public Speaking, Cartography,Map Reading, Human Relations, Report Writing, Cybercrime Act 2015, Combat Crafts, Artificial Intelligence, Attitudinal and Behavioral Changes and Public Conduct.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that, “This new training curricular, when fully implemented would prepare the recruits for the challenges to be faced in the course of policing a complex society like Nigeria, and how to best execute their duties in line with international best practices.”

He further said, “the implementation of this revised curriculum is in line with the IGP’s dedication to intellectual and capacity building within the Nigeria Police Force. By addressing critical areas of training, the IGP aims to improve the optimal performance level, professionalism, and community-oriented approach of new recruits, preparing them to effectively discharge their duties within the ambit of the Law.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to continuous improvement and sensitization of its officers, ensuring that they are not only well-trained but also equipped with the prerequisite knowledge and skills required to effectively meet the high demands of Policing in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, to achieve a crime free society we deserve.”