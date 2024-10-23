Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has said that the handover process for ministries affected by the recent cabinet reshuffle and restructuring will be completed by October 30.

Following the approval of President Bola Tinubu, several ministries are undergoing mergers, renaming, or dissolution as part of a broader effort to streamline government operations.

Among the key changes is the merger of the Federal Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy to be known as the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy.

Additionally, the Federal Ministry of Sports Development will be dissolved, with its functions transferred to the National Sports Commission.

Senator Akume emphasised that all outgoing ministers must hand over to their respective permanent secretaries where necessary, ensuring a seamless transition.

In ministries with no incoming ministers yet, permanent secretaries will temporarily assume control until new appointments are made and confirmed by the Senate.

The SGF also confirmed that the offices of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation are jointly coordinating the merger processes and winding down of defunct ministries. Directives have already been issued to ensure the smooth implementation of the President’s approval.

The restructuring also includes the renaming of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to the Ministry of Regional Development, expanding its mandate to oversee regional development commissions including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC), the South East Development Commission (SEDC), and other similar interventionist bodies.

All changes are expected to take full effect by the set deadline, with permanent