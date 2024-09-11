The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Olukayode, has decorated the former commissioner of police, FCT, Ben Igweh, as an assistant inspector-general of police (AIG).

The decorations, which took place on Tuesday at Force headquarters, Abuja, also included the decoration of seven other assistant inspector-general police.

Force PRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said in a statement that the promotion included elevating eight commissioners of police to the rank of AIG and 15 deputy commissioners of police to the substantive rank of commissioner of police.

This is a follow-up to the recent promotion approved by the Police Service Commission at the IGP’s request.

Othy newly decorated officers from the rank of commissioner to assistant inspectors-general of police include AIGs Suleiman Mohammed Abdul, Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, Stephen Olanrewaju, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, and AIG Mohammed Bala Labbo.

In addition, the decorated officers from the rank of deputy commissioners of police to commissioners of police are CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, CP James Iroegbunam Nwokolo, CP Felix Nka Oben, CP Olusegun Eyitayo, CP Ugobueze Ogbodo, CP Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, CP Taylor Lennox Olarewaju, CP Sa’adatu Ismaila, CP Olabode Adeleye Akinbamilowo, CP Regina Cosmas Udoette, CP Francis Omatimeyin Gbiwen, CP Afolabi Wilfred Olatokunbo, CP Ohiozoba Oyakhire Ehiede and CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya.

Similarly, the Force PRO further said that the IGP had ordered posting the newly promoted officers to various commands and formations.

AIG Mohammed Ali, AIG Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, AIG Julius Okoro, and AIG Benneth Igweh have been posted as Zone 1, 2, 4, and 7’s Zonal AIGs, respectively.

AIG Sulaiman Mohammed has been posted as AIG Police Accounts and Budget.

The posted police commissioners are CP Ibrahim Balarabe to CP Western PAP, CP Olabode Adeleye to CP Intelligence FID FHQ, Abuja and CP Felix Oben to Anti-Fraud FCID ANNEX Enugu State.