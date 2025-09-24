The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has presented group life assurance and family welfare insurance cheques totalling over N2.17 billion to the next-of-kins of 1,574 fallen police officers.

This brings to a cumulative N24.2 billion disbursed to 9,735 families of deceased police officers in the last two years of IGP Egbetokun’s reign as the 22nd inspector-general of police.

While presenting the cheques at the Force headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, the IGP said: “In this phase of the exercise, we are presenting cheques amounting to N2,171,124,041.87k to 1,574 beneficiaries and next-of-kin of deceased officers under the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Schemes. These benefits cover policy years from 2015 to 2025, including recoveries of claims that had remained outstanding for close to a decade. Through persistent engagement, we redeemed these claims to ensure that justice is done to the families who waited patiently for so long.

“Since I assumed office as the 22nd Inspector-General of Police, today marks the 11th phase of this welfare exercise. In that time, we have disbursed a cumulative N24.2 billion to 9,735 families of our fallen heroes. This is more than a statutory duty; it is a sacred trust – a trust to ensure that the memory of our departed officers remains alive and their families are not left behind.

“To the families here today, I extend my deepest condolences. We know the void left by your loved ones cannot be filled by any monetary sum. Yet, these cheques are a symbol of our collective gratitude and a pledge that you remain part of the Nigeria Police family.”

While affirming his commitment to the welfare of the police officers, the IGP said: “this ceremony is not just another official function. It is a solemn duty of remembrance and responsibility. It is a reminder that behind every badge is a family that bears the weight of sacrifice-and that those families will never be forgotten by the institution their loved ones served.

“Our gathering today is a demonstration of commitment. We are here to reaffirm that the Nigeria Police Force does not abandon its own. We honour the legacy of our departed colleagues not only in words but through deliberate action that provides support to those they left behind.

“Let me reaffirm, with utmost clarity, that the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force – whether serving, retired, or departed-remains a cardinal priority of this administration. Welfare is not a footnote in our agenda; it is the heartbeat of our reforms. We are redesigning our welfare architecture to make it stronger, more transparent, and more responsive. We are digitising our processes so that entitlements flow without delay, and we are ensuring that no family of a deceased officer is ever left unattended or made to feel forgotten.”