Apparently in response to the taunting of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, as illegally occupying the highest Police office in the country, the Federal Government has clarified that the continuous stay in office of the IGP was legal and lawful.

LEADERSHIP reports that the appointment of Egbetokun as IGP, which took effect from October 31, 2023, would have come to an end on his attainment of 60 years of age on September 4, 2024. However, before his retirement age, the Police Act was amended to allow the occupant of the IGP office to remain and complete the original four year-term granted under Section 7 (6) of the Act, notwithstanding the fact that he has attained the age of 60 years.

This has, therefore, statutorily extended the tenure of Egbetokun to and including October 31, 2027, in order to complete the four-year tenure granted him by the exant law.

According to a statement signed by Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Latest Fagbemi, SAN, on Thursday night, the Federal Government said: “For the avoidance of doubt, Egbetokun’s continous stay in office is in line with the provisions of the Police Act amended in 2024 which allow the occupant of the office to enjoy a term of four years effective from the date of his appointment as IGP, in this case, 31st day of October 2023.n

“This advisory is necessary for the guidance of the general public.”