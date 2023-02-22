Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has dismissed a suit seeking the sack of the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mr Alkali Baba Usman.

The suit instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari and four others by an Abuja-based activist, Michael Sam Idoko, was dismissed by the court for lack of locus standi.

In his judgement, Justice Omotoso invoked section 7 (6) of the Police Act 2020 which put the tenure of office of any IGP at four years.

The judge held that the retirement of Usman from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has nothing to do with his appointment on the ground that the four-year tenure is sacrosanct.

Besides, Justice Omotoso said that the plaintiff who claimed to be a social crusader has no jurisdiction in instituting the case under the guise of public interest.

He held that the plaintiff failed to establish having any peculiar or special interest over and above other Nigerians.

Specifically, Justice Omotoso described the plaintiff as a busy body and meddlesome interloper adding that he was not a serving police officer qualified for appointment or ever applied for IGP’s position.

Idoko, through his counsel, Chief James Ogwu Onoja, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) had filed the suit challenging the legality of the continuous stay of the IGP in office having served out his tenure.

The suit marked FHC/ CS/ 31/2023 was subsequently dismissed without any cost against the plaintiff.