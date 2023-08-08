IGP Orders Tight Security Around Food Storage Facilities Nationwide

Following the recent attack and invasion on government and private facilities in Adamawa State by hoodlums purportedly searching for palliatives, the Acting Inspector-general of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered tight security around warehouses across the country.

Recall that no fewer than five persons were feared killed as thousands of hoodlums invaded government and private warehouses in search of food and other items in Yola, Adamawa State capital penultimate week.

Also, at least 45 persons were arrested by security agents, who were called in to restore normalcy as Governor Ahamdu Fintiri imposed a 24-hour curfew.

Making the revelations on Tuesday, the IGP said Commissioners of Police in the States are to ensure that such an ugly event does not occur again.

The IGP also stated that as part of the achievements of the police in recent times, 986 armed robbery suspects have been arrested, while about 517 rape suspects were also arrested in recent times.

Speaking on lifting the ban for owning a gun for self-defence, the IGP said the ban on purchase and issuance of license for gun ownership was still in place.

He, however, said the policy may be reviewed in future, but for now, there were no plans to issue arms for self-defence for now.

The IGP also revealed that the Nigeria Police Force has established the Nigeria Police Cyber Crime Centre, which handles cyber crime issues.