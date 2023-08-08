BREAKING: Amusan Missing As AFN Lists Ese Brume, Others For World Championship

The suspended World 100m hurdles record holder, Tobi Amusan, has been left out of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria’s (AFN) list of athletes that will fly Nigeria’s flag at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The athletics body on Tuesday unveiled 22 athletes for the competition that will run from August 19 to 27 with Amusan conspicuously missing even as all the athletes that made their mark and meet up with the required time during the AFN’s trial at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State, were listed for the Budapest championships.

Recall that the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) had handed Amusan a provisional suspension for allegedly missing drug tests.

AIU announced the sanction in a statement on its Twitter handle last month, saying the Nigerian superstar was suspended for three whereabouts failures.

Nigeria’s list is dominated by women led by Ese Brume, George Patience Okon, Success Umukoro, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Ruth Usoro.

Others are Deborah Oke, Imaobong Uko, Nse Uko and Pamela Amaechi.

Notable Nigerian male athletes like Itshekiri Usheoritshe, Ashe Favour, Seye Ogunlewe, Alaba Akintola, Fakorede Adekalu, Karlington Anunagba, and Enekwechi Chukwuebuka (Shot Put) were also listed for the competition.

LEADERSHIP reporta that at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA, Nigeria finished joint 13th.