The inspector-general of police, IGP Olukayode Egbetekun, has unveiled the Police Insurance Company Ltd, which is aimed at securing the future of the families of Police officers and Nigerians at large.

Speaking at the unveiling event in Abuja on Monday, the IGP said the concept of establishing the insurance company was conceived six years ago and expressed happiness that it is coming to fruition now.

The IGP further said that the company is structured to provide global insurance services to groups and individuals both within and outside the country.

While speaking, the Force Insurance Officer, CSP Lydia Ameh, explained that the insurance company will not only focus on the police but will be open to the public as well.

Meanwhile, the IGP also decorated 26 newly promoted senior officers, who were recently elevated by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Among the newly decorated officers include 11 assistant inspectors general of police and 16 commissioners of police.

Some of the decorated officers included: AIG Mustpha Mohammed, AIG Adeleke Olatunde, AIG Abdullahi Ibrahim, AIG Nwoye Emeka, CP Bose Akinyemi, CP Shettima Mohammed among others.

The IGP urged the newly decorated officers to shun corruption, favouritism and ensure equity and fairness in their dealings.

The IGP also warned against lobbying for promotion and posting, noting that any officer caught in the act will be penalised.