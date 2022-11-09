The Insurance Industry Consultative Council(IICC) is set to train people, especially, those within Edo State axis on compulsory insurances in the country.

According to the organiser, the training was to intensify its mandate in the promotion of insurance awareness in Nigeria.

The training, to be held on on Thursday, November 10th 2022 in Benin City, Edo State, is one of the initiatives of IICC aimed at actively encouraging insurance education and penetration.

Participants will receive training and sensitisation on the categories of compulsory insurances and the enforcement laws governing them.

The programme will deeply inform participants on the principles of insurance, liability/compulsory insurance, assessment and rating of compulsory insurance and insurance claims administration.

Government parastatals in Edo State and the private sector were invited for this programme.

Speaking on this, the chairman of the Insurance Industry Consultative Council(IICC), Mr. Edwin Igbiti said, the council is focused on promoting the growth of the insurance industry and that, this is one of the platforms the IICC is leveraging on to achieve this goal.

“This training further serves to reiterate the commitment of the IICC to achieving its objectives of Insurance awareness and adoption in Nigeria. With Insurance, you have the ultimate keys to live and work with freedom,” he noted.

Stating that a lot of Insurance products and offerings are not being patronised and enforced because of inadequate understanding of insurance laws, he added that “we are passing across invaluable knowledge to the participants at the seminar that will aid the dissemination of their duties.

“The training on compulsory insurance has become a fixture in the Calendar of the Insurance Industry. Last year, it was held in Kano and this time, it is going to be held in Benin, Edo State. We will continue to rotate the regions where the trainings will hold in a bid to ensure that the message reaches every nook and cranny of the country.”

The Insurance Industry Consultative Council(IICC) was formed in 2013 to act as the unifying voice of the insurance industry in Nigeria and to represent it on national issues while taking up and assuming roles that would serve the best interest of the sector.

The Council is made up of member bodies, which include; the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) and the Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN).