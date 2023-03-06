Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Yobe State, Hon Mohammed Bello Arabi has vowed not to step down for anyone ahead of March 11 gubernatorial election.

In an interaction with journalists yesterday in Damaturu, he said no one has held any negotiations with him and “nobody can force me to step down for any candidate at this material time. Even if any negotiation was to be held.”

Arabi said, “I bought my form, other candidates bought their forms and so I don’t think that I will go and negotiate with state government or somebody else. I have never thought of that. I’m in the race. I’m not ready to step down for anybody.”

According to him, “I have a principal, I didn’t come on my own to contest. Some people know how a lot of things have been going wrong in this state. Somebody will start from nowhere and start spreading lies that, I’ve stepped down. Step down for who? Why should I step down?”

He added, ” I am a man of God and not just an ordinary person. I’m a man who knows his right and knows exactly how to place my priorities. Those peddling the rumour are either jittery, confused or unsure of themselves and have inadvertently admitted that Arabi Bello is the only candidate causing them to lose sleep,”

Arabi wondered why he would step down for anybody “in an election he is certain he will win to the glory of God. No winner steps down for a loser.”

He challenged anybody who claimed he negotiated with any person or group to step down to come with proof. He asked his supporters to disregard “the malicious story and remain focused on the task ahead.”