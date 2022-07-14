Minister of state for Niger Delta Affairs, Sharon Ikeazor, has promised to support the actualisation of the mandates and vision of the ministry for the good of Nigerians and Niger Deltans, within her short period in office.

Ikeazor made the promise when she assumed duty at the ministry in Abuja yesterday. The minister stated that she would bring her wealth of experience in the course of her service to the nation to bear in the ministry.

According to her, “My coming to the Niger Delta ministry is like homecoming. When we talk about environmental degradation, community development. I’ll bring into the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs the experience I had in the Ministry of Environment.”

She expressed gratitude to President Mohammadu Buhari for the opportunity granted her to head the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, stating that the job was most fulfilling as she was able to impact lives of the senior citizens

In a statement, the director of press and public relations in the ministry, Deworitshe Patricia, said she would ensure that she delivers on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Engr. Olufunso Olusesan Adebiyi, assured the minister of the commitment of staff of the ministry towards the duties and fulfilment of its mandate.

“We are going to give you all humanly support to make sure you succeed…I want to assure you of our loyalty and high sense of commitment to duty,” he said.

He maintained that the ministry would make a remarkable change in the region within the short period in the office.