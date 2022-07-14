Plateau State police command has returned the sum of over N5 million to the family of a robbery victim, Mr John Okeke who was attacked by armed robbers along Fuska Mata Jengre road in Bassa local government area of the state.

A statement that was issued in Jos by the command public relations officer, DSP Alfred Alago, said the unfortunate incident happened when a distress call was received by the Jengre divisional police headquarters that a robbery was taking place along Fuska Mata Jengre road.

According to the statement the DPO, Alobe John mobilized his patrol team and went straight to the scene, rescued the victim, cleared the road immediately, and restored normalcy to the area. One of victims who was identified as Mrs Laraba Ibrahim was taken to Plateau Specialist Hospital in Jos for treatment.

She was later confirmed dead-on arrival by the doctors. She died as a result of a gunshot wound, she sustained during the attack by the armed robbers.

DSP Alago said due to the to the swift and timely response by the DPO and his team, the cowardly hearted robbers took to their heels, hence other victims who ran into a nearby bushes were also rescued, adding that it was then the money of Mr John Okeke who was on transit from Saminaka to Jos was recovered.

He added that the CP Bartholomew Onyeka urged all residents of the state to continue to give timely information to the Police and other security agencies as this is one effective way to fight crime and criminality within the state.

Alago said the CP has put out a stern and serious warning to criminals within the state to either repent from their wicked ways or live in the state or be ready to face the full weight of the law while admonishing members of the public to go about their lawful business as the command will not rest in its fight against crime and criminality, and will continue to ensure that Plateau State is safe for all.