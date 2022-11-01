A leading alcoholic beverage company, IKI LEADS Limited has promised to continue to create jobs and economic development through its operations, just as it unveiled three new variants of beverage drinks recently.

The new beverage drinks recently launched by the firm, in Lagos, include; Pasa Bitters Premium Liquor, PoloClub Chocolate Vodka and Meridian Club Cream.

Speaking at the launch of the products, the chairman and managing director of IKI LEADS Limited, Dr Innocent Onwunali, stated that his organisation remains committed to economic empowerment of the people as well as creating jobs for the unemployed people, noting that, the launch is a historic moment in the lifetime of the company.

He further appreciated his partner friends, distributors and all staff who worked day and night to contribute to what has been achieved so far.

According to him, “what we are launching today is not just our brand, it is an effort towards economic development, most of us who are investors here do a lot every day to benefit mankind and that is exactly what IKI LEADS has been doing and will continue to do.”

He, therefore,urged Nigerians to patronise Made-in-Nigeria products so that, the economy can grow, promising that, IKI LEADS will alway improve to give Nigerians the best of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage drinks.

The company’s factory manager,

Ogochukwu Ozoigbo, explained that, the Polo club Chocolate Vodka is a triple-distilled alcoholic beverage composed of De-ionized water, ethyl alcohol and chocolate flavours, while the Meridian Club Cream Liquor contains nutritiously selected dairy cream, flavours, distilled water and other fine ingredients that give the drink its unique taste.