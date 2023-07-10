Ikpeazu Mourns Ex-Ohanaeze Leader, Irukwu

Immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has expressed grief and sadness over the death of former Ohanaeze Ndigbo president-general, Professor Joseph Ogbonnaya Irukwu (SAN) at the age of 89 years.

Ikpeazu described the late Irukwu as an ” authentic academic Iroko tree.”

In a statement issued by his spokesperson yesterday, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, the former governor said, “Prof was Africa’s first professor of insurance and he it was who developed insurance as an academic field in Nigeria writing several textbooks in the field. A great lawyer whose academic contributions, especially in the field of Insurance Law led to his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)”.

He was the pioneer chief executive officer of the federal government-owned Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and founder of the African Development Insurance Company Limited. He was a renowned and respected voice in Corporate Nigeria.

Ikpeazu said, “A great son of Item in Abia State, Professor Irukwu did not limit his greatness to the field of Law and Insurance. He was a committed and devoted son of Item Okpi and held the title of Omezioha Item. He was also a proud Abian whose doors were constantly open to me as Governor. He was a passionate Igbo patriot and a great Nigerian who rose to serve as the president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide”.

The former governor added that the death of Professor Irukwu has robbed us of one of our most prized human assets and noted that his death signals a further depletion in the ranks of our notable elder statesmen whose passionate and dedicated services helped shape our people.