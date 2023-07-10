NEDC’s Energy Saving, Deforestation Training Impacting Positively In Bauchi

‘The training has widened our perception about how we can contribute to ending deforestation through the use of clean energy sources’

These were the words of an elated Mrs Fatima, a resident of Bauchi metropolis who participated in an energy saving training by the Noth East Development Commission (NEDC).

Fatima who along others was trained on the use of efficient stoves to avoid deforestation and felling of trees, as well as reduce the use of generators for electrification for houses and businesses, noted that the importance of Burn Stove Classic Jikokoa provided to them by the Commission after the weeklong training held in Bauchi few months ago, could not be understated.

Mrs. Fatima recalled during an interview with the LEADERSHIP Newspaper in Bauchi recently that the stoves provided them after the training has not only been improving the efficiency of heat transfer from the cooking pot, saving fuel and reducing pressure on forest resources, but has also gone along way in reducing poverty among.citizens, especially the unemployed to which the training has been step down to them.

Among different reasons for the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) is to eradicate poverty that has become endemic in the North East following the activities of Boko Haram.