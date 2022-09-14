Deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has said that Abia State governor Okezie Ikpeazu is a huge disappointment to the entire state.

Onyejeocha stated this during the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting at her Ngodo Isuochi country home in Umunneochi local government area of the state, and expressed the need for change.

“We need to bring in somebody who knows what to do to take charge of the state in 2023. God knows that a time like this will come when He will use Ikechi Emenike as the governor to salvage the state,” she said.

The 4th term representative of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency added that “everybody in the area has agreed, irrespective of political party, that there is need for the change and Emenike will drive it to fruition.”

“Emenike will not embezzle the state’s funds. He is known for honesty and integrity, which are the most important qualities needed in politics but lacking among those who have been holding the state down,” she noted.

In his remarks, Emenike assured the stakeholders and the people of the state that the incoming APC government in the state would be a government of equity, justice, and truth, adding that every part of the state would be carried along.

Emenike, who acknowledged the steadfastness of the people and their desire for the change, added that the area has every reason to support the APC in 2023 given all the benefits it has enjoyed from the federal government.