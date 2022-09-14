Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has reassured that the present government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that war against drug abuse is won in Nigeria.

He stated this yesterday in Asaba, Delta State on the occasion of the two-day Annual Roundtable on Cultural Orientation, (ARTCO), organised by the National Institute of Cultural Orientation, (NICO), a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The roundtable was conceptualised by the institute to serve as a strategic and veritable platform for scholars, policy makers, researchers and relevant stakeholders to brainstorm and interrogate topical national issues and to recommend the way forward.

While saying the theme of the edition, “Culture, Drug Abuse and the Future of the Nigerian Youth”, brings to the fore a number of critical issues which would be taken seriously at all levels, he said President Buhari is aware of the high prevalence of drug abuse especially among Nigerian youths, adding that urgent measures have been taken to address the menace.

Represented by the director International Culture Relations, Federal Ministry of information and Culture, Mrs Memunat ldu-han, he said, apart from the significant numbers of people suffering from drug use disorders, the increased rate of insecurity and crime is traceable to drug prevalence among the youths.

“You will recall that in 2021, the President during the inauguration of the War Against Drug Abuse, (WADA), stated that the drug war was more dangerous that the war against insurgency and banditry because of the dare consequences.”