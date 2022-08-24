Wife of Abia State governor, Dr Nkechi Ikpeazu said she is partnering with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to establish sexual assault referral centre in the state.

Mrs Ikpeazu stated this during the joint monthly meeting of the state Gender-based Violence (GBV) Action Committee in her office at the Government House, Umuahia, the state capital.

She said the centre will provide confidentiality for victims, emergency medical treatment, forensic medical examination, treatment services, counseling, support investigations and prosecution.

The state first lady, who restated her commitment to reduce the menace through other mechanisms she has created, urged the committee members to remain focused on achieving the desired result.

Commissioner for women affairs, Deaconess Rose Urenta, represented by the acting permanent secretary, Rev. Jane Omereonye commended the first lady for the concept and assured of their support.

The lead Action Response Committee representative, Mr Raymond Ukwa, commended Mrs Ikpeazu for her positive initiatives, saying the society must speak up against gender-based violence now.