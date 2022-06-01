The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency in the 2023 general election, Hon Obilo Ogbonna has said that equity favours his aspiration.

Ogbonna spoke in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the Abia State capital after securing the party’s ticket for the election, saying he is confident of landslide victory.

“Since 1999 nobody from my clan, Ohuhu, in Umuahia North local government area of the constituency has ever occupied the seat, And this is the time to balance the equation for equity sake,” he said.

He maintained that he is not intimidated by the connections and political profiles of his opponents, adding that his battle with the strongest among them will be like the fight between Goliath and David.

Ogbonna said if elected into the office, he would bring a drastic turn-around in the fortunes of the constituency by attracting both democracy dividends and human capital development.

“We must change the face of the constituency as the host of the state capital. We must work in concert with each other to give the constituency a befitting look. We can’t allow the rot continue.”

LEADERSHIP reports that while announcing the results of the primaries of the eight House of Representatives constituencies in the state, the chairman, Barr Peter Ikheloa, described them as peaceful and fair.

Similarly, his counterpart for the state House of Assemly, Engr (Dr) Felicia Agubata, noted with satisfaction the conduct of both the delegates and the aspirants, saying it was free and fair. Meanwhile, the chairman of the committee for the primaries for the Senate, Hon Izuchukwu Okeke has announced the cancellation of the result of Abia Central Senatorial district, citing over-voting by 10 votes over 310.

Giving an overview of the primaries, the chairman of the party, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu said he was satisfied with the outcomes, adding that the state has become ripe for the change the party will offer.