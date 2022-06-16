At its 110th International Labour Conference (ILC) which ended at the weekend, the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) delegates resolved to tackle unfriendly work environment by adoption of principle of a safe and healthy working environment to the ILO Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.

By this it means that all ILO member states are committed to respect and promote the fundamental right to a safe and healthy working environment, whether or not they have ratified the relevant Conventions.

International Labour Organisation is the only tripartite U.N. agency, since 1919 that establishes and ensures the compliance of the Conventional laws governing hiring and firing which are unanimously agreed upon by members.

ILO brings together governments, employers and workers of 187 member States, to set labour standards, develop policies and devise programmes promoting decent work for all women and men.

Delegates adopted the measure at the conference’s plenary which sat on Friday 10 June.

Before now, there have been four categories of Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.

The include; freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining; the elimination of all forms of forced or compulsory labour; the effective abolition of child labour and the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation.

ILO director general, Guy Ryder, while reading out the final outcome, agreed upon by all participants in the just concluded meeting said: “while the picture is bleak and the outlook uncertain, we must not lose sight of our vision for a better future of work. The hopes and dreams of millions depend on us. We cannot let them down. Together, we must deliver on our promise of a better, fairer, more inclusive, future for all.”