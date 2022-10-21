Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Senatorial candidate for the Kaduna Central Senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Hon. Mohammed Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo) has assured that he will amplify the voices of the youths and women particularly their challenges.

He gave the assurance during a program for young persons and women contesting positions such as Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assemblies from local governments within the Kaduna metropolis across political parties organized by Centre for Communication and Social Impact in collaboration with Legal Awareness for Nigeria Women (LANW) in the We- You project.

The senatorial hopeful said he understands the challenges of youths and women in the society and that he will help amplify such challenges to ensure that they are properly placed in the scheme of governance.

Earlier, the LAWN Project Officer on the We-You project, Hannatu Ahuwan said the engagement with the select candidates in the Media Parley explained that women and young people need to engage in the electoral process, and also to mobilize other youths to stand their grounds in making sure the right people are elected.

She added that women and youth

Must understand the purpose of democracy, role of election, the role of young people in engaging in the electoral process, so that they will choose and vote right.

“Once we get our election processes right, we are hopeful that we would have credible leadership and the right kind of people in positions of power, and if the right people are in a position of power, the issues of corruption and unemployment will be a thing of the past.

