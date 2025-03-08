Governor Uba Sani has promised that his administration is determined to leave Kaduna State better than how it met it as he executes projects in critical sectors including education, health and agriculture.

The governor said his administration is ramping up the implementation of its Rural Transformation Programme as it has initiated over 78 road projects across Kaduna State since assuming office.

Governor Sani reiterated that the projects were progressing well, with contractors adequately funded to meet project deadlines, saying that his focus is to connect “local communities to provide social and economic benefits.”

The governor made the commitment at the groundbreaking for the construction and upgrading of Zaria township roads, from Magajiya Junction to Kasuwan Amaru, with a link to Unguwan Liman/Albarkawa road intersection and Audi-Kako Roads, in Zaria local government.

“When completed, these Zaria township roads will serve a significant population of Zaria city, predominantly the urban poor. Job opportunities would be created; commercial activities will significantly improve, while security will be enhanced in the city and its surroundings,” he promised.

Sani emphasised that Zaria is too important to be left in its present state, adding that the groundbreaking is “another demonstration of our firm commitment to the construction of new road networks, as well as the expansion, repair and maintenance of existing road networks to ease transportation and enhance businesses across the state.”

Earlier, the chairman of Zaria local government, Jamil Ahmad, said the people of Zaria would increase votes for Governor Sani in 2027 if he declares to seek re-election.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli commended Governor Sani for executing developmental projects across the state.