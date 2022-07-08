Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has promised to make farming a more attractive and lucrative venture for both old and young farmers in the state.

Akeredolu said he would provide an enabling environment for agribusiness to thrive, especially by re-energizing the state’s gallant Amotekun Corps to subdue the security challenge in the farmsteads and communities.

The governor stated this during the launching of the sustainability and empowerment initiative to empower 150,000 cocoa farmers by Johnvents Industries Limited in Akure, the state capital.

The event was attended by the Deji of Akure, Oba(Dr) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Jegun of Ile Oluji, Oba (Dr.) Julius Adetimehin, and other dignitaries.

Akeredolu at the event promised that necessary farm inputs would be made available while rehabilitation of farm roads would be given adequate attention.

The governor, represented by his senior special assistant on agriculture and agric-business, Akin Olotu, assured that his administration will ensure appropriate pricing and uptake of farm products to enhance the livelihoods of our farmers.

His words: “To the lucky participating cocoa farmers, I congratulate you all and enjoin you to please make the best use of what you have learnt and as well inputs you are given to further improve your capacity production.

Earlier, the managing director, Johnvents Industries Limited, John Alamu, described the launching as imperative to the future of the cocoa industry in Nigeria.

Alamu said “In this day and age, sustainable agriculture is more important than ever. It is becoming the soul of our business. Through sustainable agriculture, farmers can produce better crops, fight and adapt to climate change, increase their productivity and achieve better lives for themselves.”