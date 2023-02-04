The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has pledged to restructure the security architecture of the country to ensure security of Iives and property if elected.

Obi stated this yesterday at a town-hall meeting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, promising to reset the country and do things differently to return it to the people.

“I will build a new Nigeria where we shall all be proud of the green passport. I will build a new Nigeria where we shall move from consumption to production.

“Now, it’s time to vote for the father, mother and children (LP logo). What we need now is the family so that we can recover from our fallen state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Anambra State governor assured that his administration will not discriminate against any section of the country, vowing that under his watch, tribalism and injustice will no longer be a norm.

He predicted landslide victory for himself based on his competence, performance as governor, and national appeal, saying he is under a mandate to give back hope to the youths.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure and members of the LP presidential campaign council accompanied Obi to the town-hall meeting where the presidential hopeful addressed the Aba business community.

The LP governorship candidate in the state, Dr Alex Otti, announced that a new dawn was on the horizon and urged the electorate to vote massively for candidates of the party.