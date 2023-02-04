Gunmen numbering about eight yesterday attacked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Ebonyi State, Prof Bernard Odo killing his driver while others sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries with about five persons declared missing.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the attack was the second assassination attempt on the life of the governorship candidate in the last three months.

A statement by the director of Media and Publicity, APGA campaign council, Mr Charles Otu said that the candidate was returning from Agba in Ishielu local government area of the state when the motorcade ran into the ambush of the hoodlums at the Rest House area, along the Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway.

Mr Otu alleged that the gunmen suspected to be members of the Ebubeagu Security Operatives parked their Sienna car along the road and on sighting the convoy, opened fire on them with particular aim at the candidate’s vehicle which was shattered.

Mr Otu confirmed that the personal driver of the governorship candidate was shot dead during the attack while his police orderly and three others sustained bullet wounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state chapter of APGA in a statement signed by the publicity secretary, Hon Nwancho Chibuike disclosed that five persons in the convoy of the governorship candidate were still missing.

Hon Nwancho accused the ruling APC government of an attempt to suppress Ebonyi APGA whose message has penetrated every nook and cranny of the state.

“Recall that Ebonyi APC masterminded the beating of APGA supporters in Afikpo North, Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara LGA and the destruction of vehicles during APGA campaign at Izzi LGA sometimes last year.

“In the face of such sordid act, they persisted in laying ambush, fired to kill the Guber candidate but succeeded in killing the driver while others sustained various degrees of injury.

“It is now clear to everyone that the plan of the APC in the state is to use Ebebuagu militia to intimidate and destabilise the peaceful conduct of the election starting on February 23, 2023.

“We use this opportunity to call for the disbandment of Ebubeagu militia in Ebonyi State and alert security agencies, the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to checkmate the evil machinations of the Ebubeagu militia whose planned destruction of lives and property may herald another round of bloodshed in the state,” the party stated.

Thousands of women, men and youths of Omege Umuezokoha, in Ezza North local government area of the state yesterday staged a peaceful protest over the continued attack on the life of the governorship candidate, Prof Odoh.