Nigerian teenage athlete Sunday Dagyan, who clinched victory in the 5km event at the ECOWAS-Abuja International Marathon held on Saturday, announced his plans to use the $1,000 (approximately N1.6 million) prize money to further his education and purchase training shoes.

“I feel incredibly excited because this is my first time winning a competition with a cash prize in US dollars, not Naira. I truly thank God for this opportunity,” Dagyan expressed. “Although it was a small race, I had the chance to compete against champions from other African countries, and I am grateful to have emerged victorious.”

The 12-year-old Dagyan, who completed his senior secondary school education last year, revealed that he had been unable to pursue further studies due to financial constraints and did not even attempt the JAMB exam. “With this prize money, I can finally continue my education,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to his coach, stating, “Without my coach, I wouldn’t be here today. My next target is the National Sports Festival in Ogun State, so I will return to training immediately.”

In the 5km event, Dagyan and fellow Plateau State native Vivian Obadiah won in the male and female categories, respectively, each taking home the cash prize of $1,000 for their outstanding performances.

The main 21km race saw a strong showing from Kenyan runners. Harrison Muchira Wanjiru took first place, finishing in 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 39 seconds.

He was closely followed by fellow Kenyan Adam Sulaiman Muhamad, who came in second at 1 hour, 5 minutes, and 27 seconds. Nigerian runner Francis James Musa secured third place with a time of 1 hour, 5 minutes, and 51 seconds.

While Kenyans dominated the men’s race, the women’s competition was led by Ethiopian athletes. Lydia Natiyaka Wamalawa emerged victorious with a time of 1 hour, 15 minutes, and 3 seconds. She was followed by compatriot Aberash Minsewo, who finished second in 1 hour, 17 minutes, and 14 seconds. Nigerian athlete Patience Dalyop rounded out the top three with a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, and 15 seconds.

This year’s ECOWAS-Abuja International Marathon has proved to be a showcase of exceptional talent and determination among athletes from across the continent.