Ad

In its continuing fight against economic saboteurs in the mining sector, the Nigerian government security operatives have arrested three suspects and sealed an illegal lithium mining site at Gaube, Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,

The suspects, who were said to have confessed to the offence of illegal mining, admitted they had been in operation at the site for over a year. And, at the time of their arrest, over 2,000 tonnes of lithium was on the ground, highlighting the scale of the illegal operation.

The operation, carried out by the Mining Marshals led by Assistant Commandant John Onoja Attah, was made possible through intelligence gathering and surveillance.

LEADERSHIP reports that since their unveiling in March this year, the Mining Marshals, a specially trained unit comprising operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) but will include other security agents later, have been working tirelessly to identify and dismantle illegal mining operations across the country.

Ad More Details

It was learned that the suspects lacked any documentation authorising their mining activities on the site. Furthermore, a legitimate mining company with the necessary permits for the same location was unable to access the site due to the illegal miners’ activities and resistance.

“This is a clear case of illegal miners displacing lawful miners and investors, which will not be tolerated,” the Commander of the Mining Marshals said.

Assistant commandant Onoja Attah said: “Whereas, we met about 2000 tonnes of lithium on the ground, the quantity of lithium mined since commencement of Operation can’t be quantified as they were not being recorded due to the illegality of their mining operations.”

The seized minerals and equipment on site have been marked as exhibits for prosecution, and further investigations are ongoing to uncover the extent of the illegal activities, he said, adding that the crackdown is part of a broader effort to combat revenue loss in the mining sector of Nigeria.

“The success of this operation is attributed to the collaborative efforts of the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake and the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi,” he added,

Minister Alake’s media aide, Segun Tomori, in a statement explained that the operation, code-named “Operation Hayakin Kogo,” aims to rid the mining sector of illegal activities and promote a more secure and prosperous industry.

“This operation sends a strong message to illegal miners and investors that the federal government will no longer tolerate illegal activities that undermine the growth and development of the mining sector,” he said.