The Apomu Community in Isokan local government area of Osun State, has raised the alarm over illegal mining activities carried out by a mining company causing grave environmental hazard to the residents.

The youth leader of Apomu Community, Mr Abdulganiyu Abiodun, in a statement in Abuja said the mining activities were without the consent of the community, adding that the traditional ruler of the community had instructed that all legal steps be taken to put a stop to the continuing environmental hazards in the community occasioned by the mining activities.

He further alleged that members of the community have been exposed to environmental hazard sequel to the mining activities since 2017 by the unauthorised activities of the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the Federal Government to intervene by halting the mining activities, adding that the company had been carrying on its business operations in Apomu without the consent of the rulers of the community.

Also, the Alapomu’s lawyer, Mr Kayode Ajulo, in a petition to the Director General, Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office alleged that the mining company with its business operations had caused grave environmental hazard to members of the community of Apomu, thereby endangering their lives.

Ajulo said several efforts had been made by the traditional rulers of the community to discuss with the mining company of the effect of its activities and lack of consent but proved abortive

According to him, it was discovered the company’s Small Scale Mining Lease has been effective since 18th Dec, 2017 and due for expiration on the Dec. 17, 2022.

But LEADERSHIP search shows that in 2021,the company was listed among defaulting companies and title holders by the Nigeria Mining Cadastral Office.

“According to the provision of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007, before a Small Scale Mining Lease is issued by the Minister of Mines and Steels Development, the Mineral title holder must have sought the consent of the rulers/authorities of the host community.

“That a Small Scale Mining Lease upon its expiration is subject to a non-renewal pursuant to the failure of a Mineral titleholder to comply with the provision of Act,” he said

Ajulo said the company having not complied with the provisions of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 is not subject to the renewal of its mining license.

He said sequel to this, the company’s license should not be renewed upon its expiration on the Dec.17 as the mining company did not comply with the provisions of the Act.

He added that the entire community was not comfortable with the activities carried out by the company as a result of the grave environmental hazard caused to the community.