Disturbed by the upsurge in the activities of suspected members of secret cults in Ilorin, Kwara State, stakeholders including the Ilorin Emirate Security Council, security agencies and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have restrategised to nip the menace in the bud.

LEADERSHIP reports that members of rival cultist groups had recently thrown residents of Ilorin into panic, following reprisal killing of members of secret cults.

There were reported cases of cultists attacks at Centre Igboro, Abayawo, Baboko, Gambari – all in the Ilorin metropolis and Eyenkorin, a suburb of Ilorin.

On April 15, 2024, the Kwara State Police Command arrested 46 suspects in connection with the public disturbances that occurred in some parts of Ilorin in recent times.

The command confirmed that one person lost his life to the incidents while another person was fatally injured.

The spokesperson of the command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed that,“ 14 out of the 46 suspects arrested have been linked to the recent cult activities in the Ilorin metropolis.“

She said that on April 13, 2024, a disturbing incident of culpable homicide occurred at Film House/Bolanta area in Ilorin where suspected cultists attacked and fatally shot Adelodun Farouq, a 36-year-old resident of Eleran compound. She added that preliminary investigations indicated that one Abubakar Gobir, a member of the Ayee confraternity, was involved in the crime.

Also, on April 18, 2024, 14 suspected cultists who had been disturbing the peace of the residents were arraigned before an Ilorin Magistrate‘s court for alleged culpable homicide.

Similarly, there was also a fatal cultists’ attack on April 30, 2024 at Eyenkorin, a suburb of Ilorin, resulting in the loss of a life and razing of two residential buildings.

To nip the unacceptable activities of suspected cultists in the bud, LEADERSHIP gathered that the Ilorin Emirate Security Council last week met with the traditional chiefs in the emirate and warned them against shielding their subjects found to be indulging in selling and using of illicit drugs and engaging in criminal activities, including cultism.

It was gathered that the stakeholders at the meeting accused and chided certain traditional chiefs for covering up drug users and dealers in their domain.

A traditional chief (name withheld) who summoned the heads of families and community leaders in his ward to a meeting, warned them against shielding drug users and dealers in the community.

He told them pointedly that no one should approach him for help if anyone is arrested for using and or dealing in illicit drugs.

The chairman of Ilorin Emirate Consultative Council, an assistant inspector-general of police, Adisa Bolanta (rtd), said his team had visited heads of all security agencies in the state to synergise with them on how to flush out criminals, including cultists not only from Ilorin, but the entire state.

Bolanta said that the committee was set up to put an end to criminal activities in the state so that every corner of the state can be crime free and for the people to be able to sleep with their two eyes closed.

Adisa added that, „Our committee had visited all the heads of security agencies in the state to synergise with them on the need for collaboration to ensure the safety of life and property of the residents. Our latest visit was to Kwara State controller of Correctional Facility, Ilorin, Adeyinka Oyun in his office.