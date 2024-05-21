Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo Olu, his Ondo State counterpart Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the minister for housing and urban development, Ahmed Dangiwa, have confirmed attendance in the investiture of the 5th president of Real Estate Developers’ Association of Nigeria (REDAN).

With the investiture slated for Thursday, in Lagos, expectations are high on the new president, Prince Akintoye Adeoye, as he assumes leadership of REDAN.

He promised to institutionalise the organisation by sponsoring a law to back its existence and implementing self-regulation to promote discipline and professionalism, thereby ensuring REDAN’s continued pivotal role in advancing mass housing initiatives for Nigerians.

Dangiwa will chair the event with the host governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the special guest, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

The keynote addresses will be delivered by the director-general (DG) of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Agama Emomotimi and the founding partner at Kenna Partners, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu.

Notably, traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who doubles as the association’s grand patron, will grace the event. Additionally, the House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat chairman, Hon Aminu Balele, will also be in attendance, alongside other distinguished invitees.

Established as the foremost agency representing the public and private sectors of the organised real estate sector, REDAN has engaged in constructive advocacy efforts to advance mass housing initiatives for Nigerians.