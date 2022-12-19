iLot sport betting platform has rewarded customers on 2022 World Cup promo to encourage its loyal customers for placing their bets exclusively with the firm as part of efforts to win massively great prize.

This is even as Ibrahim Umar, a physically challenged man living in Abuja, won a brand new Toyota Corolla 2021 model on the iLOT Predict and Win a Car & iPhone promo in the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Umar emerged winner after correctly predicting winners of the group stage in the World Cup on the iLOT betting platform.

Expressing delight at the presentation of the car prize in Ikeja, Lagos, the lucky winner said, it was a free prediction.

To him, “I predicted right and there was a draw that was done and luckily I emerged the winner. I feel very confident about it, it is not something that I used to do, but because it was free prediction.

“It takes you nothing to put your football knowledge to use. From time to time, betting is worth giving a trial and the beauty of it all is that this was free. I appreciate the company and the customer protection as well as the regulators.”

Those who won iPhones in the free iLOT predictions were; Yusuf Bello, Rufus Odeh, Murtala Garbar, Ibrahim Ayodele, Abdulwahab Abubakar and Yusuf fawaz while many participants at the event won power banks and ear buds.

Congratulating the winners, manager director of iLOT Bet, Uma Ntima, said most of them were not expecting to emerge and that even after winning, they never believed it was real.

“But those available have seen that Ilot operates on integrity and character. That is what stands us out from every other betting company”, Ntima stated.

Expressing satisfaction with the transparency of Ilot Bet Free Prediction, head of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(FCCPC), Lagos Office, Suzy Onwuka, said: “we came to monitor the event, and to ensure transparency and ensure that the people that took part in it also to get what the company has offered to give out.

“We have seen that the process is fair and transparent, and they are running according to the terms and conditions of the promo that was registered. I am satisfied because only the winners who are present received their gifts, proxy collection of products was not allowed.”

Also speaking at the event, Zonal coordinator of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission in Lagos, Nkiru Onuzulu, said the commission regulates the operations and business of national lottery in Nigeria.

“We know that Nigerians love sports, a lot is happening in the industry right now, with the right things put in place by the NLRC. The lottery is an emerging industry, and it keeps improving daily, and different ramifications of it are emerging. There are lots of potentials, and we have the statutory remittances that are supposed to come from it.

“A lot has been done, by the Commission in this direction because we all know that before this dispensation there were negative perceptions of lottery in general and people took it as something derogatory but with the coming of the commission regulations have been redefined because the lottery is now being done the right way,” Onuzulu added.