Henkel Nigeria visited the Ibadan Municipal Government School (IMG) in recognition of both International Volunteer Day and International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed on 5th and 3rd of December respectively.

IMG is a school that caters for the needs of children with disabilities.

Henkel Nigeria used the occasion to celebrate diversity, cultivate inclusion and create an environment for equity. These are three core pillars that the company promotes throughout all its activities.

The day included activities, such as; cultural dances, school rhymes recitation, and games. A highlight of the event was a brilliant silent choreography presented by the children of IMG.

“We are conscious of the inequalities in society that sometimes mean that people do not have access to the opportunities required to live their lives because they have been born with one form of disability or another.

“We are committed to changing this by deliberately encouraging individuals and organizations to recognize the need to promote equal human rights, as well as a safe and sustainable future for all,” said, the managing director and chief executive officer of Henkel Nigeria, Rajat Kapur.

This is the second year that Henkel Nigeria has partnered IMG to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

“We are overjoyed to come back to IMG, for the second time in two years. The smile on the faces of these children is confirmation that we made a difference. We believe that these wonderful children deserve all the support they require to grow into the best they can become,” Human Resources manager, Henkel Nigeria, Jennifer Ikuenobe said.