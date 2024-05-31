Ad

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration desires to build a nation where no one is excluded and that the government is currently investing in essential services, such as water supply, electricity, and road network.

The president, who made this known yesterday at the inauguration of the Wuye Flyover-Interchange Bridge in Abuja, said his administration is laying the groundwork for economic growth and prosperity, social progress, and improvement in the quality of life for all residents of Abuja.

He said that whatever anybody may say, Nigeria is definitely making progress, and prosperity, hope, and achievement are in their hands.

Tinubu commended the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, for completing the interchange promptly at the district, saying that he has demonstrated very good leadership skills.

“Projects and results are not just realised; they come with thinking and dreaming. I have listened to you, and I want to say congratulations. In many ways, you have demonstrated honesty, integrity, and the capacity to build a team. I am very proud and happy today to listen to you, as I have listened to you before.

“As we inaugurate this engineering infrastructure in the Wuye district of the FCT, it is just another way of commitment that you made to the people and the government, that you will definitely make a difference, and you are making it, including waves.

“Thanks to your team, all of you have worked together to deliver a good example to the people of Nigeria. Honourable minister, if you say you dragged me from sleep most of the time, this is for results.

“Wuse, as a vibrant community within the nation’s capital, is a beneficiary of this engineering infrastructure. Your resilient, patient and unwavering support have been instrumental in making this moment possible,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to residents of the FCT, saying that they celebrate not just the infrastructure but also the empowerment of the Wuse and Wuye communities and the fulfillment of promises made several years back.

“The expert acknowledged the fact that the government is continuing. The best way to achieve greatness is to look forward, aspire for great results, and not look at obstacles. See opportunity from the obstacles and grab it.

“With the completion of this project, we will witness a vast improvement in traffic flow within the district and the adjoining district. I extend once again, my heartfelt appreciation to the FCT minister, Barr Nyesom Wike for making this a realisable dream for all of us and the country as a whole.

“Completing this facility brings the security of lives close to our people. Making the people the central focus of our development, and that is the way democracy should work.

“Our determination to succeed and extend happiness to teeming populations, bring about prosperity and value of immense proportion to our people, is the government’s goal. Thank you for making a dream realisable,” he said.

Earlier, the FCT minister expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the attention he is giving to the FCT, saying that the Engineering Infrastructure is one of the projects the people of the FCT will always cherish.

“When we were inaugurated, we sat down to look at projects we could complete within the time that had value, and that could impact the lives of the people positively.

“If anybody is familiar with this terrain, they will appreciate what you have done. This job was awarded in 2009, 15 years ago, costing N34 billion. But, before you came in on May 29, it was reversed to N74 billion.

“So, you can imagine for 15 years, we were struggling to construct just one interchange. You can imagine the hardship the people here have faced; the business activities will crumble.

“But, to the glory of God and by your determination, that is why you have said that your attention and mission is to bring back hope that has been lost,” he said.

He further said that the people residing at Wuye will always appreciate President Tinubu for the interchange. “It is not about how many kilometres, no. It is about the importance of the interchange.

“I want to sincerely thank you, that the honourable minister of state and I are happy to be part of your renewed hope mantra, which is contributing, and today, Nigerians can see that really when you say something, it comes to reality,” he said.