The Galaxy Backbone (GBB) Limited has introduced the Galaxy Backbone 1 Government Cloud, which is the combination of Infrastructure and Software as a Service Framework aimed at providing the Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with the software and secure data storage.

The managing director of GBB, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, disclosed this during his remarks at a one –day Digitalisation Retreat for MDAs in Abuja on Thursday, aimed at delivering on President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that Galaxy Backbone 1 Government Cloud will assist the MDAs to have data storage with a standard unified interface by providing a single Government Service Portal which provides access to services from all government MDAs in line with best practice to support the Federal Civil Service Strategy Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP 25).

The retreat was organised to bring together key stakeholders from the MDAs together with indigenous Software Organizations, he said, adding that 1 Government Cloud Implementation Partners will escalate the digitalisation journey of the public sector.

He said “this gathering signifies a crucial step towards our collective journey into the future of digital governance and service delivery.

“Today we stand at the forefront of a digital revolution strengthened by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), through Presidential Priority 8 of the Renewed Hope Agenda, tagged: Improved governance through effective service delivery.”

The 1Government Cloud Software as a Service framework has been setup to enable the speedy digitalization of the MDAs, which is expected to trigger a new beginning in the collaboration of public sector and private sector for digital transformation to achieve digitalization in at least 70 per cent of all federal MDAs by the end of 2025.

The GBB boss noted that although there are technology gaps, Galaxy’s mandate as the provider/ manager of shared infrastructure, applications and services to all federal government MDAs and Institutions compels it to rise to the challenge in filling the technology gap as a prerequisite for successful digital transformation.

“In the bid to fulfil our mandate, we have evolved (or expanded) into a Cloud services and Integrated Technology Solution Company, with operations related to being an enabler, platform and aggregator of digital services,” he added.

Permanent secretary of the Ministry of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy, Faruk Yusuf Yabo in his keynote address, entitled “Digitising Public Service: Vision, Strategy and the Objectives”,

Said the retreat was organised to enhance productivity and to overcome inefficiencies and red tape in public service operations.

He also said that it is imperative to maintain sovereignty to address the challenge of ensuring national control over data and digital infrastructure.

On the security risks Yabo said the Framework will address vulnerabilities in manual and paper-based operations.

He noted that the GBB is ensuring transparency by tackling issues of openness and accountability in government processes as well as addressing the risk of losing competitive advantage at continental and global levels.

The key features of Galaxy Backbone 1 Government Cloud include: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), which provides virtualised computing resources, storage, and networking; Platform as a Service (PaaS):, which offers a complete development and deployment environment for applications; Software as a Service (SaaS), which provides software applications over the internet among others.