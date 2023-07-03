I’m Not Capable Of Forging My UMTE Result, Says Ejikeme Joy

16-year-old Ejikeme Joy, the student accused of forging her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results has shared her own side of the story.

In a viral video seen on social media, she showed the original result she printed from JAMB portal. She reiterated that she never manipulated her result as alleged by the board. According to her, she visited a cyber cafe to print her result and she was given a result slip with an aggregate score of 362.

“I’m the owner of this result. I went to jamb portal to print this result and this is what they gave me. This is the result here”, she said in the video while holding a copy. “I’m traumatized that they accused me of forging my own result cos I’m not capable of this.

They scanned this QR code here and it showed another name, a Yoruba name, Omotola Afolabi, 138.” She further explained that the candidate linked to her QR code has another score reading 338 suggesting there’s a mixup from the JAMB portal.

Joy revealed that her school principal visited the commissioner of education in a bid to rectify the issue. “The DSS called us to their office, we gave a statement there and they said they will contact us later after investigating this result” she added.