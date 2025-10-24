The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that he was not a spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu or the federal government just because he was publicising his activities

Wike made the clarification on Friday morning during his monthly media chat in Abuja, where he addressed a range of issues concerning the FCF Administration and development of the nation’s capital.

Responding to questions about reports circulating on social media and some online platforms, the minister described such publications as “junks” that do not deserve his attention.

“I don’t read those junks; I’m very focused,” Wike said.

“I am not speaking for the government. I’m only letting the world know what is happening under the Tinubu administration and to let the world know what is happening in this territory — what we are doing and what we are about to do.”

The former Rivers State governor stressed that his responsibility as FCT Minister is to communicate the progress, policies, and projects of the territory, not to act as a spokesperson for the federal government.

“I am not a spokesperson for the government. I am only talking about the activities of the Federal Capital Territory. If I don’t do it, whose responsibility is it?” he queried.

Wike also dismissed reports that he had fallen ill or that President Tinubu had allegedly barred him from addressing the media.

“You talked about falling sick — we are all human beings; anybody can fall sick. But it’s unfortunate, I never fell sick. These are things that I don’t need to pay attention to. Someone even said the president has banned me from the chat. How can the president ban me from letting the people know about what the administration is doing, particularly as it pertains to the FCT?” Wike wondered.