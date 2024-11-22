New Manchester United head coach, Ruben Amorim, has said that he was the “right man” for the club but will need time to implement his ideas.

The 39-year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year deal earlier this month to replace Erik ten Hag, who was sacked in October.

United are 13th in the Premier League table, seven points above Sunday’s opponents Ipswich Town, who are fourth from bottom.

While Amorim recognises the size of the task facing him at Old Trafford, he believes he can turn the club’s fortunes around after leaving Sporting.

“I’m a little bit of a dreamer and I believe in myself and I believe in the club,” he said during his first news conference as head coach.

“I think we have the same idea, the same mindset and that can help.

“I truly believe in the players, I know you don’t believe a lot but I do. I want to try new things. You guys don’t think it’s possible, I do.

“Call me naive, but I believe I am the right guy at the right time. I truly believe I am the right guy.”

The Portuguese added: “I know at Manchester United we have to win games. We need a lot of time because it’s a tough league, we have to improve a lot to try to win the title.

“We have to change the physical aspect of the team. I don’t know how long it will take.”