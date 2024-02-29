The out-gone Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, has urged her successor, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, to sustain the significant milestones and the impactful transformation achieved under her watch in order to put the Service on a higher and sustained level of development.

Adepoju, whose tenure ended on Thursday, February 29, 2024, buttressed that by sustaining the international reforms in travel documents, border management, visa, passport administration and the migration management reform, the Service will effectively strengthen the nation’s internal security.

The outgone CGI, who made the appeal at her pull-out parade ceremony as the 18th Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service in Abuja, said her successor needed to strengthen public confidence and overall competitiveness, the spirit of excellence, technology, highly motivated personnel and satisfied citizenry, for a more competitive economy that will continue to attract commendations.

Adepoju, who called on Nandap to key into the buy-in of all stakeholders in the migration business, said she must do well to periodically invite past CGIs to share experiences and contribute to the process, with an eye for wide-ranging consultations and the thorough processing of ideas and evidence.

She expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, who kick-started his administration with her appointment as the 18th CGI.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, appreciated Adepoju for not just raising the bar in the Service but for the women in the society.

Tunji-Ojo, who commended her dedication, commitment and unalloyed resolve to transform the NIS, said: “Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju would forever be remembered for setting a record of clearing over 200,000 passport backlog in two weeks.”

Describing her as a quintessential reformer, a cerebral administrator, and an innovative/visionary leader, who led the present day reform efforts of NIS in the last six months, the Minister added, “I can boldly state, with no equivocation, that she led an impactful transformation.

“I want to particularly commend her for running a crisis-free Immigration Service and for leaving a solid foundation, that must be built upon.

“To this end, I encourage the incoming Comptroller-general to always contact the outgoing for advice.”

He noted that even President Tinubu recently passed a vote of confidence on Mrs Adepoju.

The minister, who harped that the Immigration Service remains one of the best structures of any country due to its significant role of determining the safety and prosperity of any nation, added that Mrs. Adepoju built a Service that Nigeria can be proud of.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Tinubu recently approved the appointment of Kemi Nanna Nandap as the 19th Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), with effect from March 1, 2024.