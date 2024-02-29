The 18th Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, has handed over the affairs of the Service to her successor, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap.

The handing-over ceremony was followed by a pull-out parade to mark the end of Adepoju’s service in the Nigeria Immigration Service after reaching the zenith of her career.

Adepoju, whose tenure ended on Thursday, February 29, 2024, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, who kick-started his administration with her appointment as the 18th CGI.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Tinubu had recently approved the appointment of Kemi Nanna Nandap as the 19th Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), with effect from March 1, 2024.

See Photos Below: