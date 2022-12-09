Fears that airplanes heading for the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State can only land before 6pm may have been erased as Governor Hope Uzodimma has initiated the installation of night landing facilities at the airport.

Governor Uzodimma dropped the hint while addressing a gathering of sons and daughters of the State, who came to witness the handover of 31 SUVs as operational vehicles to the leadership of the traditional rulers in the State.

The governor, who said that he will continue to embark on programmes that impact positively on the lives of the people of the State, noted that Imo sons and daughters as well as other visitors desirous of traveling through the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport will now have the opportunity of landing at night, effective this Christmas season.

“We are installing night landing facilities at Imo Airport.

“When we have night landing facilities, our brothers and sisters who are coming home from outside the country during this Christmas period will land in Owerri at night.

“Very soon, harmattan will start and local flights are only allowed at night. And those who must come back will land in Port Harcourt or land in other neighbouring States, and then begin to come by road to Imo State.

“When we have facilities for night flight and navigation, they will fly straight into Owerri and if there is need for them to sleep overnight before going to the villages, they will patronise our own hotels.

“We are talking about the impact of our growth plan and economic recovery. Its like building a house. We must set out the plan, set out the pillars. We must design what is implementable and that is what we are doing,” the governor said.

Governor Uzodimma further assured the people that there was nothing to worry about in term of their security as government will stop at nothing to provide same.