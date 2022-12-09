A health organisation under the auspices of AlyaRekod, a universal patient portal, has organised a four-day workshop in Jigawa State to explore the role of technology in delivering universal healthcare.

In a statement signed by the country head of AlyaRekod, Kilian Mayua, the sole objective of the interactive workshop was to explore the invaluable contribution AfyaRekod’s unique approach and use of technology in delivering Universal Healthcare plus the challenges to execute this integrated approach across its diverse mandate.

He explained that AfyaRekod is a patient-centered health data platform built on Atificial lntelligence (AI) and blockchain technology headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, with a presence in five African countries.

“AlyaRekod’s mission is to bridge the gap between health care and treatment for health care facilities and institutions to access and assist their patients anywhere, anytime through tools and resources accessible on the platform.

“Jigawa Ministry of Health has a key focus on achieving Universal Healthcare. The state has put in place favourable measures to ensure all resources that could help achieve this are identified and invested in.

“We are excited to host our guests from Jigawa State Ministry of Health officials for a free workshop on digitisation of health care and the contribution of technology towards achieving Universal Healthcare. This contributes to our overall mission: an Africa where quality healthcare is accessible to all patients,” he said.

The permanent secretary of Jigawa State Ministry of Health, Dr. Salisu Babura, during the workshop, said they were thrilled to have learn from the team and to also be part of the discussion on the contribution of technology to provision of universal healthcare.

“Learning from a team that is already putting this into practice is fantastic, In Nigeria’s Jawaga State, we are aiming and working towards achieving universal health care for all patients,” Babura stated.