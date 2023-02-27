Imo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr MacDonald Ebere has lost his polling unit to Labour Party (LP) in the presidential contest.

Ebere who hails from Owerri municipal lost his booth 004 Amawom as Labour Party garnered 138 votes, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 7; APC 5; APGA 1 respectively. The residents in the area are mostly indigenes of Owerri drawn from Amawom.

In a related development, APC publicity secretary, Hon Cajethan Duke, also lost his unit in Nguru Umuaro Development Centre to the Labour Party.