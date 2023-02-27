There was an upset in the federal constituency of two former heads of state Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in the federal constituency.

LEADERSHIP reports that the last time the federal constituency was won by the PDP was in 2003, when PDP was the ruling party in the state and at the national level.

Announcing the result in Minna yesterday, the returning officer for the federal constituency Prof Mercy Modupe Adeyeye, declared the PDP candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Buba, as the winner.

She said Buba scored 35,688 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abubakar Adamu who scored 19,282.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of APC Ahmed Bola Tinubu has won in the polling units of the two former Nigeria leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu scored 66 votes against Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 57 votes and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi who scored 48 votes with 39 votes invalid.

In the senatorial election, APC scored 93 votes, PDP 85 votes, and the Labour Party (LP) 23 votes with 23 invalid votes.

The result however showed that the PDP won with 110 votes against APC’s 88 Votes in the polling unit where General Abdulsalami Abubakar cast his votes.

In another development indications emerged in Suleja that the incumbent member of the House of Representatives for Suleja/Tafa/Gurara federal constituency, Abubakar Lado Suleja of APC lost in his Suleja local government scoring 15,504 votes as against PDP candidate who scored 18,532.